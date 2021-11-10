USJ students perform, provide goodies to local veterans

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at a local school honored local veterans with a special performance on Wednesday.

The University School of Jackson’s Concert Choir, USJ Band and USJ Visual Art students presented a veterans program at Jackson Meadow Senior Living.

Students performed patriotic music for local veterans during the program. The Visual Art students presented gift bags to the veterans and their families, topped with appreciation cards.

“And we’re very, very excited about being able to let this be a part of the community and allow people to have volunteer service with us, and it’s just a win-win situation with everybody,” said Corri King, the Residence Experience Coordinator.

