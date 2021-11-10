Week 12 Team of the Week: Jackson Christian Eagles

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Football Friday Night Team of the Week award from the opening round of the 2021 playoffs has been awarded to the Jackson Christian Eagles following their 45-14 win over FACS in the opening round of the Division II-A bracket.

As the number two seed out of the West region, the Eagles picked up their 9th win of the 2021 season and their fifth consecutive win scoring 35 or more points in each contest. Duirng this current win streak, just about everything seems to be clicking for this Jackson Christian team on both sides of the ball, and for the second straight year, they find themselves competing for a spot in the state semifinals.

This Friday night the Eagles will look to only continue the momentum they’ve built up in recent weeks, as Jackson Christian is set to take on the number two seed out the Middle Tennessee region, when they travel to Nashville Christian.