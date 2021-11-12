Ballet Arts of Jackson preps for 40th performance of ‘The Nutcracker’

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s that time of year again for holiday lights, plays, and the ballet.

Ballet Arts of Jackson is preparing for their longest running performance of the holiday favorite: “The Nutcracker.”

“We’re really wanting to tie in a lot of qualities that have gotten us to where we are. So having some dances that, you know, if you were in the ballet about 10 years ago, you’d see some of the same moves but also incorporating some of our new pieces,” said Caroline Meinert, Artistic Director for Ballet Arts of Jackson.

For the 40th anniversary performance, Meinert hopes for a great turn out.

“We are very hopeful that people will be excited to come to ‘The Nutcracker’ and see the ballet. These girls work seven days a week, sometimes long hours, to put on these productions. So just hopeful that people will be excited to come to it,” Meinert said.

Ballerinas have been a part of the production for years, and for Kinley Viers, this year’s production is very personal.

“This is probably my favorite part I’ve ever had, which is saying a lot because I’ve had so many. But this one is very special to me, so I’m really excited to do it on stage to show everyone,” Viers said.

Some of the ballet performers in this year’s show are high school seniors who are aiming to make this production one to remember.

“Being here for so long, it’s a lot of us are graduating this year. So it’s sad, but bittersweet at the same time,” Viers said.

Performances of “The Nutcracker” are Dec. 10 through the Dec. 12 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

For ticket prices and sales, click here.

