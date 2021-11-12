Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 subpoena

Associated Press,

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally to former President Donald Trump, has been indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress after he defied a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Steve Bannon

The Justice Department said Friday that Bannon was indicted on one count for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.

It wasn’t immediately clear when he would be due in court.

A second witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, defied a similar subpoena from the committee on Friday.

