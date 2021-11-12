Chief Julian Wiser looks back on JPD career

JACKSON, Tenn. — A career lasting two and a half decades is coming to an end.

Jackson Police Department Chief Julian Wiser is closing his career with the force. Wiser started as a patrol officer and climbed the ranks.

“I started my career in the patrol division for about two years. We had an opening come up for a K-9 position. I applied for it and got it, which started my career in special operations,” Wiser said.

During his career at JPD, Wiser implemented technology advancements like body cameras, an increase in blue light cameras, and ShotSpotters.

“If a gun is fired in the early morning hours, it is not recorded. With ShotSpotter, it is reported. We have been able to save lives with ShotSpotter because it pinpoints the location,” Wiser said.

He says one thing he is proud of during his time as chief was promoting the first female captain and the first female African-American lieutenant.

“We want our department to represent our community, so I am proud that we were able to make those promotions and move our department forward,” Wiser said.

The Blue Impact was a program implemented under Wiser, and says they started to crack down on violence in the community.

But it also became about getting to know the people they protect.

“We do community cookouts. This year we had our first community roll call in the church. We are trying to build stronger relationships for a stronger Jackson,” Wiser said.

Wiser says it has been an honor working with the department for so many years.

“I can’t believe it has been that long. It went by so fast. With the support we have here at the police department and the community, it has been a great career,” Wiser said.

Wiser says his next step is running with the Republican Party for Madison County Sheriff in May of 2022.

