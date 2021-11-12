Football Friday Night Final Scores: Week 13
Check out these final scores for Week 13 of high school football here:
Dresden 13
Fayetteville 28
Cornersville 0
McKenzie 28
West Carroll 0
Peabody 48
Humboldt 18
Lake County 32
Summertown 7
Riverside 35
Huntingdon 7
MAHS 8
Fairley 12
Westview 47
Millington 20
Dyersburg 49
Ripley 7
Covington 35
Pearl Cohn 31
Hardin County 21
North Side 13
South Gibson 42
Melrose 12
Haywood 50
Henry County 56
Munford 27
TKA 0
USJ 49
TCA 23
MTCS 42
Jackson Christian 14
Nashville Christian 35