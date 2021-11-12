Football Friday Night Final Scores: Week 13

Check out these final scores for Week 13 of high school football here:

Dresden 13

Fayetteville 28

Cornersville 0

McKenzie 28

West Carroll 0

Peabody 48

Humboldt 18

Lake County 32

Summertown 7

Riverside 35

Huntingdon 7

MAHS 8

Fairley 12

Westview 47

Millington 20

Dyersburg 49

Ripley 7

Covington 35

Pearl Cohn 31

Hardin County 21

North Side 13

South Gibson 42

Melrose 12

Haywood 50

Henry County 56

Munford 27

TKA 0

USJ 49

TCA 23

MTCS 42

Jackson Christian 14

Nashville Christian 35