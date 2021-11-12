Football Friday Night Final Scores: Week 13

WBBJ Staff,

Check out these final scores for Week 13 of high school football here:

Dresden 13
Fayetteville 28

Cornersville 0
McKenzie 28

West Carroll 0
Peabody 48

Humboldt 18
Lake County 32

Summertown 7
Riverside 35

Huntingdon 7
MAHS 8

Fairley 12
Westview 47

Millington 20
Dyersburg 49

Ripley 7
Covington 35

Pearl Cohn 31
Hardin County 21

North Side 13
South Gibson 42

Melrose 12
Haywood 50

Henry County 56
Munford 27

TKA 0
USJ 49

TCA 23
MTCS 42

Jackson Christian 14
Nashville Christian 35

Categories: Football Friday Nights, Sports Final Scores
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts