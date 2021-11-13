Girl, teddy bear reunited a year after loss in Glacier park

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A little girl who lost a teddy bear she’d had since being adopted from an Ethiopian orphanage thought it was gone forever when she forgot it along a trail in Glacier National Park last year.

But thanks to a social media plea, the sharp eyes and soft heart of a park ranger and the closure of a hiking trail because of grizzly bear activity on the same day a family friend visited the park, the teddy bear is back in the arms of 6-year-old Naomi Pascal in Jackson, Wyoming.

Ben Pascal says the bear’s return to his daughter is a story of hope and kindness and people working together.

