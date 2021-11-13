Henderson Hee Haw Hootenanny closes the weekend with last show

HENDERSON, Tenn. — This weekend many West Tennesseans got to enjoy a unique type of comedy.

Saturday night marked the last night for the Henderson Hee Haw Hootenanny.

This production is an annual event where local entertainers and volunteers join together in the name of comedy.

Doors opened at 6 p.m. and the show started at 7 p.m. Guests enjoyed a night full of laughter with performances from local actors, musicians and many more.

Tonight was the last night for the show and many are already excited for what next year’s event will bring.