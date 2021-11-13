Moody Blues drummer Graeme Edge dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The drummer and a co-founder of The Moody Blues has died. His bandmates report Graeme Edge is dead at age 80.

The group’s website didn’t provide a cause of death. Justin Hayward, the band’s frontman says Edge was the backbone of the British rock band, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

The band’s last album was released in 2003. In a 1994 interview, Edge noted the group would often fight like brothers – but if anyone from outside came for them, they’d attack them like a pack of Rottweilers.

To read more on this story click here.