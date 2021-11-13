Sister: Hawaii girl was inside dog cage and not breathing

HONOLULU (AP) — A biological sister of a 6-year-old Hawaii girl reported missing by their adoptive parents told police that they forced her to keep it a secret that Isabella Kalua was inside a dog cage with duct tape on her mouth and nose and not breathing.

That’s according to documents filed in court Friday to justify the arrests of Isaac and Lehua Kalua on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police have said Isabella was killed a month before the Kaluas reported her missing.

The couple is being held without bail. A public defender entered not guilty pleas for them.

