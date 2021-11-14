Henry Co. Medical Center offers COVID vaccine and booster clinics

PARIS, Tenn. — Henry Co. medical facility offers COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic.

According to a news release from Henry County Medical Center, on Friday November 12, the center held a COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic.

The COVID-19 booster shots were offered to interested individuals along with first time COVID-19 vaccines.

HCMC offered Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those interested, and first, second, and third doses (boosters) were available.

The clinics were offered in the morning for adults and also in the evening for children ages 5-years-old to 11-years-old.

Those who participated in receiving the vaccines or boosters were provided with a free t-shirt and other give-aways.

Participants were given $10 vouchers for local restaurants dining, along with snacks and goodie bags.

On return for the second shot, those participating will receive more freebies and be entered in a grand prize drawing.

Henry County Medical Center plans on hosting two more vaccine clinics in the future on November 19 and December 31.

According to the release, the clinic planned for November 19 will be the last day for HCMC to offer the vaccines/boosters to community members and the clinic to be held on December 31 is for anyone outside of HCMC organization to receive a COVID vaccine from their facility.

As of January 1 the vaccines offered there will be limited to employees only.

For more information on the upcoming clinics offered and eligibility of the vaccines and boosters go online at www.hcmc-tn.org.