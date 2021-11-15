Governor, first lady to host holiday tours in December

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee and first lady Maria Lee are once again hosting holiday tours at the Tennessee Residence.

The news release says this year’s theme is “A Storybook Christmas,” which will tell classic Christmas stories throughout the home.

And to help nonprofits across the state, guests are invited to bring items to donate to places like Layman Lessons Ministries, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, Street Hope TN, Youth Villages and Y on the Fly, a program of YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South.

“Bill and I are excited to once again open the home for guests to experience Christmas at the Tennessee Residence,” said Maria Lee. “We hope all who walk through the doors will be filled with the joy and hope this season brings.”

The self-guided tours will be from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, and Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, the release says.

You can register and find a list of items to donate here.

You can find more news from across the state here.