JMCSS, TCAT partner for dual enrollment classes

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is partnering with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

JMCSS says the partnership is bringing new dual enrollment classes to students this semester.

The school system says Welding, Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair, and Automotive Collision Repair are the initial classes to be included at North Side High School, South Side High School, and Liberty Technology Magnet High School.

“The switch to dual enrollment with TCAT will allow students to start producing a transcript at TCAT Jackson while they’re still in high school. This also means that TCAT Jackson is certifying our teachers as adjunct TCAT Jackson faculty. The benefits for our school system will be realized in several different areas,” JMCSS Director of Career and Technical Education Dr. Nathan Lewis said.

JMCSS officials say this will get students skills quicker, and into the workforce faster.

“This move expedites entry into the labor market for our students while also expanding the number of nationally recognized certification exams they’ll be equipped to master. It’s a significant expansion of opportunities,” Superintendent Dr. Marlon King said.

JMCSS says that other classes, like Cybersecurity, Mechatronics, and Construction, are expected to come in the future.

“The JMCSS Workforce Development Center at JCM-Early College High will add dual enrollment programs in Advanced Manufacturing and Welding in January, so every high school student in the district will have access to these TCAT dual enrollment offerings,” Lewis said.