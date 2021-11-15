Local chiropractor’s office hosts annual food drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local chiropractor’s office is doing their part to feed those in need.

Advanced Rehab and Medical in Jackson is hosting its annual food drive that benefits St. Jude and the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Chiropractor Dr. Shannon Bone says the drive was started three years ago after an employee of the office had family members that suffered from cancer and wanted to do something special to contribute to the foundation.

Dr. Bone says the medical center is accepting all non-perishable food items.

Anyone who brings in five items or more will be entered into a drawing to win a Thanksgiving meal for four from Heavenly Ham.

“We want to serve multiple families, and so we’ll take whatever donations that we’ll receive from the community and the clinic will probably do some type of match where we donate as well,” said Dr. Bone. “What we’re trying to do is help them stay stocked and that’s been more difficult since COVID, and so we just want to be able to do our part.”

You can drop off food items to the chiropractor’s office Monday through Saturday, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. until November 22nd.

Following the food drive, the center will also host a toy drive.

