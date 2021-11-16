86 Pearson Lane, LLC to bring operation to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — In the midst of the great resignation, unemployment numbers, and staff shortages, there is good news for one local city.

1/2 Screen Shot 2021-11-16 at 9.10.22 PM

2/2 Screen Shot 2021-11-16 at 9.10.33 PM



Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe have announced new operations in Lexington.

86 Pearson Lane, LLC is a commercial heat exchange manufacturer that will invest $16 million in the start-up.

The start-up will create more than 150 jobs.

Rolfe says at the height of the pandemic last year, recruiting stopped and companies tried to figure out its next steps.

And earlier this year, the lights were turned on again.

“I think companies, after spending so much time in a, we’ll just call it a ‘hanging on’ mode. They realized the world was going to come back,” Rolfe said.

Along with the Ayers Building, the new operations should cover 120,000 square feet.

86 Pearson Lane is expected to be operational by early 2022.

You can read more here.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.