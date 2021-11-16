Board of Regents chooses next Dyersburg State president

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee board has chosen the next president of Dyersburg State Community College at a special meeting.

The Board of Regents on voted unanimously to appoint Scott Cook as the next president of the northwest Tennessee college.

Chancellor Flora W. Tydings recommended Cook after a national search was conducted.

Cook was one of five finalists chosen by a search committee.

Cook is currently provost of Madisonville Community College in Madisonville, Kentucky.

He has been the chief academic officer and chief student affairs officer at Madisonville since March 2018.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.