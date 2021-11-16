Darrell Farrell Ross

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Services for Darrell Farrell Ross, 665, will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Stevie Ray Hemann and Brother Malcolm Norton officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Thursday, November 18, 2021 11:00 am until service time. Mr. Ross a retired truck driver, died Monday, November 15, 2021 at his residence. He was born on February 11, 1955 in McKenzie, TN to James Paul and Mary Elizabeth Webb Ross. He was a member of Enon Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Charles Ross, Dale Ross, Jerry Ross, Roy Ross, and Tony Ross.

Survivors include his wife Debra Marlene Woodard Ross of McKenzie, TN, his sons Patrick (Anita) Ross and Anthony (Amber) Ross of McKenzie, four sisters Betty Ridley, Ann Hill, Deborah Wilkes, and Sheila Bynum, 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Blake Ross, Rusty Ross, Jeremy Boyd, Bobby Joe Wynes, Matt Ross, and Brad Jones.

