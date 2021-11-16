State Library aims to help families discover past with free event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Library & Archives is helping families uncover their past.

The State Library says it will be hosting its free Family History Day on Nov. 27, starting at 9:30 a.m. and continuing throughout the day.

The event includes two presentations, an intro into the library’s research collections, and gives everyone a chance to learn about their family history.

The Genetic Genealogy presentation will show how to use DNA results to confirm stories, solve mysteries, and expand family trees, according to the news release.

“The upcoming holiday season is a great time to reconnect with our loved ones and share stories,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “This event is a great opportunity for families to spend time together and learn how to explore their history utilizing the vast resources of the Library & Archives.”

You are asked to reserve a seat ahead of time, as it will be limited.

“Since moving to our beautiful new facility, we are able to accommodate more guests at this year’s Family History Day than ever before,” said Chuck Sherrill, Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist. “Each year our staff looks forward to helping patrons uncover new family stories, and this year with the state-of-the-art technologies we have in place, our collections are even more accessible.”

The Library & Archives is located at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way North on the northeast corner of Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, across from the Tennessee State Museum, the release says.

