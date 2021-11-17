2 men to be cleared in 1965 assassination of Malcolm X

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are to be cleared after more than half a century.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that prosecutors say authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader’s 1965 killing.

The newspaper reports that Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam are being exonerated after a nearly two-year investigation by their lawyers and the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

A court date is expected Thursday.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. tweeted that his office, the Innocence Project and a law firm would move to vacate the convictions.

Malcolm X was gunned down as he began a speech in Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom.

