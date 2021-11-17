Authorities: Fisherman dies after Tennessee boating incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say a fisherman has died after a Clinch River boating incident involving a railroad bridge.

The Tennessee Wildlife Agency says it is still investigating the death of 75-year-old Timothy Clark Byrn of White Springs, Florida, in a single vessel incident Monday morning in Claiborne County.

The agency says a Norfolk Southern worker found Byrn’s body in the water near the railroad bridge and called 911.

Wildlife officer Michael Cavins says it appears the boat hit an old concrete railroad bridge support that was exposed about 1 foot out of the water and marked with a buoy. Cavins says the boat hit another support, then capsized and ejected Byrn, who was not wearing a life vest.

