Buck takes shelter inside church on hunting season’s 1st day

STURGIS, Mich. (AP) — A 10-point buck sought sanctuary inside a southern Michigan church on opening day of the state’s firearm deer hunting season.

Pastors at Grace Sturgis encountered the buck inside the church’s auditorium on Monday before it leapt through a window and back into the wild.

A video the church posted on Facebook shows the buck wandering around the church.

Pastors Amanda and Luke Eicher and Justin Wickey erected barricades in a hallway to try to keep him from the rest of the church.

At one point, it climbed stairs to a balcony.

The buck didn’t appear to have any gunshot wounds and was bleeding just a bit, apparently because of the broken glass.

You can find the church's video and more photos on Facebook.

