Carl Perkins Center to host 2nd Koins for Kids on Nov. 19

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is hosting their second annual Koins for Kids.

The event will be held on Friday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the old Toys “R” Us parking lot on North Highland Avenue.

Koins for Kids benefits the Rusty Mac Adopt-a-Teen program.

This program serves 459 local teenagers with the center to help buy them Christmas gifts.

The center is asking people to bring anything you can, from coins in your cup holder to coins in your piggy bank.

The organization raised $20,000 last year, and their goal for this year is $10,000.

“If you are donating, you are donating to kids in our surrounding area. Like I said, it’s $100 to adopt a teen, and the need is there. So we’re just asking everyone to bless a child this year if you feel led,” said Megan Lewis, Marketing Coordinator for the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center.

If you can’t make it to Friday’s event, you can adopt a teen for $100 to provide them their dream Christmas.

