Gwendolyn Patricia Merry Coleman

Mrs. Gwendolyn Patricia Merry Coleman was born on September 6, 1945, in Jackson, Tennessee. She transitioned this life on November 15, 2021 in Jackson, Tennessee.

Gwendolyn Coleman

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 pm-7:00 pm on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

Please continue to this family in prayer.

For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com

