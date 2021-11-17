Mrs. Gwendolyn Patricia Merry Coleman was born on September 6, 1945, in Jackson, Tennessee. She transitioned this life on November 15, 2021 in Jackson, Tennessee.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 pm-7:00 pm on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

Please continue to this family in prayer.

