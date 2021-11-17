Haywood County Schools chosen for AWARE grant

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Schools as been awarded a grant to support the mental health of students.

The news release from the school says funding is coming from the Project AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resilience in Education) grant.

The release says the system will be getting $1.8 million over the next five years, with funds going to support student behavioral and academic needs, as well as getting training for school staff to detect and respond to those same needs.

“The aim of the program is to expand youth access to mental health resources and promote resilience and positive behavioral functioning among youth while also helping remove the stigma attached to mental health care,” said Twyla King, who will be leading the project at Haywood County Schools.

School leaders say they are looking forward to what this grant can do for students.

“Haywood County Schools looks forward to implementation of the AWARE grant in our district,” said Joey Hassell, Director of Schools, Haywood County Schools. “Through the grant, HCS will expand the continuum of school and community-based behavioral health support and interventions to more effectively address the mental health needs of our student population. Our ability to respond proactively to youth mental health concerns will result in improved outcomes linked to achievement, attendance, and behavior.”

Haywood County Schools will be hiring three social workers to help with schools and across the district.

“Having extra social workers in the district is vital. Because of the holistic approach, we can see what is affecting a student’s grades or attendance or behavior. It allows us to see the whole child and everything that could be affecting learning,” King said.

Bledsoe County Schools and Scott County Schools were also selected for the grant, according to the district.

