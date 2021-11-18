Frances Elizabeth Morris Gish, age 78, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday morning, November 18, 2021 at her home.

Frances was born November 29, 1942 in Shelby County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Francis Hiram Morris and Lois Elizabeth McQueen Morris. She received her education in Shelby and Fayette counties and was a resident of the Memphis area for most of her adult life. She was a homemaker and caregiver for many years and was married to Jerome Gish in 1971. Mr. Gish preceded her in death in 2003. Mrs. Gish was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed taking care of others, gardening and watching movies.

Mrs. Gish is survived by her daughter, Amy Lois Patterson (Kirk) of Arlington, TN; two sons, John David Gish (Tonya) of Drummonds, TN and Michael Burt of Memphis, TN; seven grandchildren, Nathan, Andrew, Kristen, John, Allison, Kelsey and Conner; and five great-grandchildren, Ayden, Owen, Landon, Audrey and Ava.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Gish will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Ebenezer Cemetery in Williston, Tennessee. A visitation for Mrs. Gish will be from 12:30 to 1:30 P.M. Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville, Tennessee.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Ebenezer Cemetery, c/o Bobby McCaskill, 5745 Ebenezer Loop, Somerville, TN 38068.

