John Schneider to premiere new film at Birdsong Drive-In
CAMDEN, Tenn. — One local drive-in has a treat for “The Dukes of Hazzard” and “Smokey and The Bandit” fans.
John Schneider — the original Bo Duke — is coming to West Tennessee to premiere his new movie “Poker Run.”
The movie, along with a concert, will be held this Saturday afternoon at 4 at the Birdsong Drive-In in Camden.
The film is a sequel to Schneider’s movie “Stand On It” a tribute to the 1977 “Smokey and The Bandit” movie.
Schneider says he describes the movie as a southern horsepower comedy.
He says the goal for the movie is for viewers to have a good time.
“It is a whole lot of fun,” Schneider said. “We are going from dirt roads, to boats on the bayou, to cars on a racetrack. I am very excited about this.”
