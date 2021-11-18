John Schneider to premiere new film at Birdsong Drive-In

CAMDEN, Tenn. — One local drive-in has a treat for “The Dukes of Hazzard” and “Smokey and The Bandit” fans.

John Schneider — the original Bo Duke — is coming to West Tennessee to premiere his new movie “Poker Run.”

The movie, along with a concert, will be held this Saturday afternoon at 4 at the Birdsong Drive-In in Camden.

The film is a sequel to Schneider’s movie “Stand On It” a tribute to the 1977 “Smokey and The Bandit” movie.

Schneider says he describes the movie as a southern horsepower comedy.

He says the goal for the movie is for viewers to have a good time.

“It is a whole lot of fun,” Schneider said. “We are going from dirt roads, to boats on the bayou, to cars on a racetrack. I am very excited about this.”

