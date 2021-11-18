Missouri Magnitude 4 earthquake felt in West Tennessee

WILLIAMSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a minor earthquake shook residents of southeastern Missouri.

The survey says a 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded around 9 p.m. Wednesday in Wayne County, with the epicenter near Williamsville.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety said in a statement that no injuries had been reported, but that some people reported pictures falling off walls.

The department said people as far away as St. Louis, Springfield and Memphis, Tennessee, reported feeling the quake.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimated the earthquake occurred at a depth of about 10.6 miles.

