Partnership works to teach students financial literacy

JACKSON, Tenn. — Arlington Elementary School partnered with Leaders Credit Union after receiving a $1,000 grant to promote financial literacy.

Leaders Credit Union hosted a Financial Reality Fair for 5th graders at the school.

The fair was a month-long simulation where students make financial choices for life as an adult.

Students went to different booths that represented real-life scenarios, such as buying clothing, housing, groceries and unexpected life changes.

“We believe that we start teaching students at an early age about financial literacy, it will impact the entire community and grow up to be our future leaders,” said Shemon Reaves, Principal of Arlington Elementary School.

In efforts to promote financial literacy, Thursday evening Arlington Elementary School helped their entire 5th grade class open savings accounts with Leaders Credit Union.

