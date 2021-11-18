Vp Racing Fuels Announces Expansion In Carroll County

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — VP Racing Fuels announced an expansion in Carroll County on Thursday.

The company says it is opening a new location in McKenzie.

“$14 million capital investment by VP that will create 150 new jobs here in Carroll County,” said Carroll County Mayor Joseph Butler.

After opening their first site in Carroll County in late 2018, the planning of opening another location was soon in the works.

“They’ve fallen in love with our community, which we were already in love with. I think that it proved to them that they can be really successful in Carroll County, so pretty much soon after that they began the talks on how they can expand here,” Butler said.

The company plans on expanding their operations to include a $7 million tank farm and three blow mold machines.

“We’re going to bring more jobs here, and this sets a platform for additional growth. So we are already looking at some acquisitions that would potentially end up putting facilities here,” said Alan Cerwick, President and CEO of VP Racing Fuels.

Cerwick says Tennessee has been nothing but great to the company. He says he plans on continuing working with the state to further develop the economy.

“Our experience here in Tennessee was just unbelievable, and even if, you know, we could have done those other things, this was easily a good choice,” Cerwick said.

VP Racing Fuels hopes to open their McKenzie site in the first quarter of next year.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.