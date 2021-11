Football Friday Night Final Scores: Week 14

Check out these final scores for Week 14 of high school football here:

DCA 42

USJ 14

Lake County 18

Peabody 40

McKenzie 14

Fayetteville 8

Covington 20

Dyersburg 21

South Gibson 28

Haywood 35

Henry County 23

Springfield 0

MAHS 0

Westview 16

Riverside 15

Forrest 10