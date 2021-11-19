USJ fans brave the cold to support their team

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a cold night in West Tennessee, but that isn’t stopping fired up football fans from enjoying Friday night football.

Die hard fans warmed up the stands with cheers of excitement for one local high school football team.

University School of Jackson faced off with Donnelson Christian Academy for the chance to go to state finals, and the faithful were cheering them on every step of the way.

“We’ve had such a great season. We’re happy to be here, and all the fans being able to support the boys. It’s been great,” said Jennifer Seals, a USJ fan.

“I mean it’s a goodnight for high school football, and I’m just hoping USJ wins tonight,” said USJ fan Keenan Powell.

Some fans were just happy to be out since the last season was canceled because of COVID-19.

“It feels great. I’m all bundled up. We’re going to beat the brakes off of Donnelson Christian,” said USJ fan Barry Hollingsworth.

Others say they were there to support their friends and family.

“I just love being out here. We get to see all our friends,” said USJ fan David Barnes. “It’s different when you’re watching your grandson and all that, but it’s fun. I enjoy being out here watching all that.”

The final score between the two teams was DCA 42, and USJ 14.

