Local Band prepares for upcoming parade

MILAN, Tenn. — The Gibson County Mass Band is gearing up for a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“The Tournament of Roses Parade is one of the largest parades in the United States and it has been referred to as the big granddaddy of them all when it comes to parades,” says Lead Director Jeremy Tate.

After applying to be apart of the parade, lead director, Jeremy Tate says a few people doubted the bands possibility of being chosen.

“Somebody told me that we would never get in and so that was a challenge to me, to apply to see if we could get in and we actually were. There were over two hundred applicants for the parade and we were actually picked as the second band and out of the 20 that were selected.” says Tate.

The band is made up of five schools in the county. Humboldt High school, Milan, Peabody, South Gibson County and Gibson County High school.

“I’m excited to see everybody grow from today to our next rehearsal in two weeks. I definitely think everybody is going to improve exponentially with their music and their visuals and I’m just excited to see all the kids excited to be here,” says Field Commander, Brooke McCallum.

Today was the first practice out of four. The group marched two miles, preparing for the six miles they’ll walk during the parade.

“During the two mile, it wasn’t too bad for the drum majors but once we stopped, it kind of hit you like a truck and you’re like “oh my gosh, we just did that” and you just wanted to lay on the ground, but it wasn’t too bad. It was a lot better than I expected though,” McCallum says.

The band leaves on December 27th and will travel to Pasadena, California to perform at the tournament of Roses Parade on January 1st.