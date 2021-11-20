1931-2021

Mrs. Sarah Marie Chapman was born on March 20, 1931, in Hardeman County, Tennessee. She transitioned this life on November 15, 2021, in Jackson, Tennessee.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Clover Chapel Cemetery.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 pm-7:00 pm on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

Please continue to lift this family in prayer.

