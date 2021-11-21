Father convicted, sentenced to life in daughter’s slaying

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) —A Tennessee man convicted of killing his 5-month-old daughter has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Daily Times reports that 33-year-old Tony Lee Light was sentenced Friday after Blount County jurors found him guilty.

Prosecutors say he suffocated his daughter, Aida Light, in 2011 because she wouldn’t stop crying.

Prosecutors argued against parole, saying the girl “had a whole life ahead of her,” that was “snuffed out” by her father.

Defense attorney Mack Garner said Light deserved the possibility of parole in part due to a confession that showed he felt remorse.

