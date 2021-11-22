James R. (Jimmy) Love went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 11, 2021. Jimmy was born in Springfield, Illinois on April 5, 1952.

He is preceded in death by his father James Richard Love of Edna, his mother Joyce Williams, and brothers Robert L. (Bobby) Love and Larry W. Love. Jimmy is survived by his daughter Lisa Lemley (David) and son James R. Love Jr. “Jimbob”, grandchildren Madison, David Jr., Dawson, Dray, and Meagan Lemley and Cole Love as well as his brothers Ricky Love and Ronnie Tipton, sisters Sandy (Love) Meador and Deborah Spencer, and numerous nieces, nephews, and their children, all of whom he adored.

Jimmy was best known as “Daddy” and “Pawpaw”, a humble man, content with life just as he lived. He always worked hard and provided for his family. He loved with all his heart and would never hesitate to give if someone had a need. He was a very genuine person, and if you had the privilege to meet him or know him, you loved him. He enjoyed being outside, fishing, riding ATV’s and spending quality time with his family. We rejoice because when he entered Heaven, he was met with an infinite amount of love, even more than he had here on Earth, and rather than say goodbye, we say, “see you soon!”

A private service and celebration of life will be held by his family on November 26, 2021.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.