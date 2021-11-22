Tennessee man charged in California with kidnapping, assault

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been charged in Southern California with kidnapping his 3-year-old son and sexually assaulting his 16-year-old niece after authorities said he drove across the country with the children.

The kids were found safe and 35-year-old Jacob Clare was arrested last Thursday in Dana Point, California after a resident recognized them from surveillance video released by authorities.

The son was reported missing in Tennessee and his cousin was missing from Kentucky.

Clare faces multiple felony charges including kidnapping, unlawful intercourse with a minor and incest. It wasn’t known Monday if he has an attorney.

