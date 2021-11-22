Trenton police investigate Monday morning shooting

TRENTON, Tenn. — The Trenton Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one man injured.

According to authorities, police responded to a location on 10th Street in Trenton around 3:15 a.m. Monday after a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 25-year-old Trenton man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported by air to Regional One Health in Memphis where his condition is currently unknown.

Police say they have since developed information about a possible suspect and have issued a warrant for Jarvis Emerson, a 32-year-old male from Humboldt.

If you have any information that can assist with the investigation, contact the Trenton Police Department at (731) 855-1413.

For more local crime stories, click here.