Local restaurants open on Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two days until Thanksgiving, and the hunt for turkey and dressing is on. But doesn’t it sound so much easier to just skip the giant grocery list all together?

If your Thanksgiving plans failed or haven’t been made, no worries — there are local restaurants that will be open to do the cooking for you.

Brooksie’s Barn in Jackson will be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a Thanksgiving buffet.

Higs in Milan will also have a buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Bean Scene Cafe in Adamsville serves a Thanksgiving staples plate for $10 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cracker Barrel is open regular business hours on Thanksgiving Day and will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal beginning at 11 a.m.

Rhodes Family Diner in Medina opens at 6 a.m. with lunch starting at 11 a.m. They will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for $14.99 and close at 5 p.m. If you would rather pick up, they will have “family style” Thanksgiving dishes to go.

If you’re not into the holiday staples, don’t worry as a few restaurants will be serving their regular menu.

IHOP and Perkins will be open from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

TGI Friday’s will be open from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Lastly, you can enjoy your classic breakfast before or after your Thanksgiving meal at Waffle House.

Drifter’s Diner (Lavinia, TN)

Thanksgiving lunch buffet from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

