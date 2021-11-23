Mr. Jerome “The Rock” Neely
Mr. Jerome “The Rock” Neely was born on February 1, 1966, in Jackson, Tennessee. He transitioned this life on November 19, 2021.
Open Visitation will be from 12:00 pm-7:00 pm on Friday, November 26, 2021, at St. Paul C.M.E.
Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at St. Paul C.M.E. Burial will follow in Bethlehem #1 Cemetery.
Please continue to keep this family in prayer.
For more information, please log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com or call 731-427-1521.