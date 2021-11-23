Mr. Jerome “The Rock” Neely was born on February 1, 1966, in Jackson, Tennessee. He transitioned this life on November 19, 2021.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 pm-7:00 pm on Friday, November 26, 2021, at St. Paul C.M.E.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at St. Paul C.M.E. Burial will follow in Bethlehem #1 Cemetery.

Please continue to keep this family in prayer.

For more information, please log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com or call 731-427-1521.