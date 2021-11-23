‘Tennessee Season to Remember’ to be held virtually

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 19th “Tennessee Season to Remember” ceremony will be held virtually on Thursday, December 2.

The annual event honoring homicide victims and survivors has been held every year since 2003.

Traditionally, the event sees families across the state gathering and placing ornaments on memorial wreaths in honor of their loved ones, which are then displayed at the Tennessee State Capitol.

This year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event will be livestreamed from First Baptist Church in downtown Nashville.

Names will be read aloud during the virtual ceremony and speakers will include Governor Bill Lee, former First Lady Andrea Conte, and Lisa Baker, the wife of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker who was murdered while on duty.

Vocalist Jill Colucci will provide entertainment, and the state capitol building and Korean Veterans Bridge will be lit in purple in honor of the victims.

The livestream will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. on December 2 at this link.

For more information, click here.

For more Tennessee news, click here.