Virginia Ann Goodwin Hurt, age 71, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Joe Hurt, departed this life Friday morning, November 19, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Virginia was born September 22, 1950 in Ripley, Tennessee, the daughter of Dorothy Ann Brogdon Frederick and the late Thomas Goodwin. She was married February 14, 1976 to Joseph Houston “Joe” Hurt and was employed as a bookkeeper for Rhea Clinic in Somerville before her retirement. She was a member of Old Brownsville Chapel where she was the church treasurer. Virginia enjoyed fishing, gardening and her koi pond, deer hunting and playing basketball. She had a special love for her family, especially her children and grandchildren and was an avid Memphis Grizzlies fan.

Mrs. Hurt is survived by her husband of 45 years, Joe Hurt of Somerville, TN; her daughter, Tracy LeAnn Mote of Henderson, TN; her son, Joseph Hurt (Melissa) of Germantown, TN; two brothers, Ronald T. Goodwin (Cheryl) of Somerville, TN and Edward Wayne Goodwin (Bobbie) of Millington, TN; ten grandchildren, Joseph Cash Hurt, Tyler Hurt, Luke Guizlo, Nicolas Kersbergen, Lillian Hurt, Knox Hurt, Kelsea Thomas (Cameron), Joseph Brett Carson (Angela) and Edward Cecil Carson IV (Meghan); and seven great-grandchildren, Maddie Carson, Kaylee Carson, Lillie Mae Carson, Easton Thomas, Reagan Thomas, Grayson Carson and Maci Carson.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, John Justin Hurt and her sister, Theresa Cox.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Hurt will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Shane Porter officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Hurt will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.