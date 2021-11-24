|Ira Dennis Inman
|64
|St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville, TN
|Tuesday, November 23, 2021
|Celebration of Life: 2:00 PM Thursday, December 2, 2021
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Family & Friends
|After 1:00 PM Thursday, prior to the service at 2:00
|October 29, 1957 in Dyersburg, TN
|Ira J. Inman and Edna Orease Griggs Inman, both preceded
|Janet Milam Inman, Married: June 22, 1980; Preceded: August 11, 2021
|Pamela (Barry) Jewell of Paris, TN
Anita Weaver of Camden, TN
|James Inman of Camden, TN
|Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
|Dennis was a proud member of the Paris Landing Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of Tennessee Valley Community Church and he was very active in Celebrate Recovery Program and took much pride in the program.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Paris Landing Volunteer Fire Department, 15616 Hwy 79 N., Buchanan, TN 38222.