WBBJ Staff,
Inman Ira DennisIra Dennis Inman
64
St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville, TN
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Celebration of Life: 2:00 PM Thursday, December 2, 2021
McEvoy Funeral Home
Family & Friends
After 1:00 PM Thursday, prior to the service at 2:00
October 29, 1957 in Dyersburg, TN
Ira J. Inman and Edna Orease Griggs Inman, both preceded
Janet Milam Inman, Married: June 22, 1980; Preceded: August 11, 2021
Pamela (Barry) Jewell of Paris, TN

Anita Weaver of Camden, TN
James Inman of Camden, TN
Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
Dennis was a proud member of the Paris Landing Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of Tennessee Valley Community Church and he was very active in Celebrate Recovery Program and took much pride in the program.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the                Paris Landing Volunteer Fire Department, 15616 Hwy 79 N.,          Buchanan, TN 38222.
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts