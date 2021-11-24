Familiar opponents to face off in the Class A semifinals

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Local power house football programs Peabody and McKenzie will go head to head in the postseason for the third straight year. This year the Tide and Rebels meet up in the semifinals of the Class A bracket with a trip to Chattanooga on the line.

Led by one of the more explosive offensive units in the state, McKenzie will be looking to continue their historic year on the field by remaining undefeated, while their counterpart will be seeking their fourth consecutive state title appearance.

In recent years, Peabody has had McKenzie’s number in the postseason, as the Tide have been responsible for putting the Rebels out of the playoffs in 2019 and 2020. The 2021 contest is set to take place in McKenzie with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 this Friday evening.