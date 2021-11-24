Linda Louise Filla, age 72, resident of Collierville, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday morning, November 23, 2021 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.

Linda was born July 7, 1949 in Washington, Missouri, the daughter of the late Walter J. Filla and Mary Elizabeth Brannock Filla. She was employed as an accountant for Seessel’s Supermarket for 30 years before her retirement. She loved sharing Jesus with others and helping people get through difficulties in their life. Linda was a sponsor for Al-Anon and enjoyed painting, crafts and her dog.

Ms. Filla is survived by her daughter, Angela Seymour (Joshua) of Oakland, TN; six sisters, Betty Lundy (Bob) of Warwick, NY, Cheryl Ferrer (Charles) of St. Charles, MO, Carol Cloville of Memphis, TN, Margo Frazier of Jacksonville, FL, Donna LeBeau of Jacksonville, FL and Mary Beth Askew (Chuck) of Oakland, TN; her brother, Joey Filla (Margrace) of Memphis, TN; and two grandchildren, Nathan L. Seymour and Jacob Seymour.

Funeral Services for Ms. Filla will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of Hickory Withe Baptist Church in Eads, Tennessee, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Ms. Filla will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

