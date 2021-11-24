Martha Dell Kinney Markle, age 92, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late Lawrence Isic Markle, departed this life Tuesday morning, November 23, 2021 at Pine Meadows Healthcare in Bolivar, Tennessee.

Martha was born May 7, 1929 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Preston Allen Kinney and Lou Ella Simerson Kinney. She graduated from Bartlett High School and was married June 24, 1950 to Lawrence Isic Markle who preceded her in death on November 28, 2007. She was a member of Morning Sun Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Cordova where she played the organ.

Martha had been a resident of Somerville since 1970 and was a homemaker throughout her life. Previously, she played the piano at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Somerville and donated her piano to their church. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, shopping, watching soap operas and fishing. She will be remembered for being a devoted wife and mother.

Mrs. Markle is survived by two daughters, Dianne Markle of Somerville, TN and Martha Jo Smith of Somerville, TN; her son, Lawrence Kinney Markle of Somerville, TN; six grandchildren, Dusty Sykes, Katie Sykes, Michael Credille, Michelle Johnson, Melissa Richardson and Patrick Markle; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Markle will be held at 1 P.M. Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Dave Biter, minister of music at Hickory Withe Baptist Church in Eads, officiating. Interment will follow in the Morning Sun Cemetery in Cordova. A visitation for Mrs. Markle will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Pallbearers will be family members and friends. The family requests that memorials be directed to the church, charity or organization of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.