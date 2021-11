Mr. Deairio Dajuan Williams was born on October 13, 1993, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on November 13, 2021, in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 pm-7:00pm on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at St. John #1 Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in church cemetery.

