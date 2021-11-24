Services for Mr. Luther Gray, Jr. age 93 of Bolivar, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021, 12 Noon at the West Bemis Baptist Church in Jackson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Hillfield Baptist Church Cemetery in Toone, Tennessee.

The Live Webcast for Mr. Gray will begin on Saturday, at 11:55 A.M. (C.S.T.). You can view the service by clicking on this YouTube link https://youtu.be/B8M06wJf2uc

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com