Suspect fires at Jackson police in Wednesday morning shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 5 Wednesday morning, the Jackson Police Department responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Ridgeoak Place.

According to police, when they arrived they encountered a subject face down in the grass, who then went into a house and started firing at officers once inside.

Gunshots woke up Alex Romero, a neighbor, who says two rounds had him and his kids on the ground in his bedroom.

Once the gun fire was over, Romero says he realized around eight bullets actually came through the front of his house.

We visited the scene Wednesday morning and saw multiple bullet holes in both homes.

According to Jackson Police Department’s preliminary investigation, a subject believed to be the person who fired at officers was later taken into custody at a different location.

