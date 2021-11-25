Black Friday deals in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Black Friday is upon us!

Here are some deals that local stores will be having so that you are prepared to get the most bang for your buck.

Tractor Supply will be open at 6 a.m. Friday. You can save $50 on a 234-piece Dewalt mechanics tool, a 78-inch Christmas tree, and $20 on a work light.

Lowe’s and the Home Depot will also be open at 6 a.m.

Lowe’s is having a special offer for a 41-inch seven steel rolling station, which is under $300. They also will have an air compressor for less than $100.

One of Home Depot’s top selling deals will be on appliances, where you can save up to 35%.

For the makeup lovers, Ulta Beauty will be open at 6 a.m. Makeup sponges will be 30% off, as well as Kylie Cosmetics and Blondme products.

And while face palettes and sampler kits will be 50% off, these deals will only be available for online purchases.

GameStop will be open at 7 a.m. for the gamers.

Select video games will be up to 60% off, plus 50% off gaming accessories and headphones.

Walmart and Best Buy will both open at 5 a.m.

You can save anywhere from $100 to $300 on select TVs at Best Buy.

You can also save $50 on noise cancelling earphones and GoPro cameras. Plus Google Nest products will be up to 50% off.

Walmart will have some robot vacuums for less than $250 and air fryers for less than $100.

JCPenney and Kohl’s will also open at 5 a.m.

JCPenney is offering puffer jackets for less than $25 and a muscle massager for less than $30 while Kohl’s will be offering up to 50% off toys.

And you could save up to $100 on Fitbit trackers and smartwatches.

Also, be sure to check out Groupon.com for coupons for other local shops.

