LIFELINE blood drives for December 2021

Tristyn Fletcher,

LIFELINE Blood Services has released its list of upcoming blood drives for December.

This month’s locations and times include:

Dec. 1

  • TCAT: Whiteville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • TVEC: Savannah from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 2

  • FUMC: Paris from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Cash Saver: Huntingdon from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 3

  • Food Giant: Parsons from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Centennial Bank: Trezevant from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Westover Elementary School: Huron from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 6

  • Crockett Co. Courthouse: Alamo from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • FUMC: Lexington from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 7

  • TCAT: Crump from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Adamsville Healthcare and Rehab: Adamsville from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Gibson Co. Courthouse: Trenton from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 8

  • First Baptist Church: Somerville from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 10

  • Jerry Ward Autoplex: Union City from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Save-A-Lot: Milan from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 13

  • EW James & Sons: Martin from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Selmer Courthouse: Selmer from 12 p.m. 6 p.m.

Dec. 14

  • McKenzie Banner Newspaper: McKenzie from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 15

  • Tate Family Foods: Greenfield from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 16

  • Christmas Blood Drive: Lifeline Blood Services from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 17

  • Simmons Bank: Kenton from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Mulherin Family Pharmacy: Brownsville from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 20

  • Bank of Halls: Halls from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m..
  • EW James & Sons: Dresden from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 21

  • Piggly Wiggly: Henderson from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Lowe’s: Paris from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 22

  • Walmart: Bolivar from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Walmart: Milan from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Food Giant: Medina from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 23

  • Food Rite: Newbern from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Lowe’s: Savannah from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 27

  • Save-A-Lot: Lexington from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • EW James & Sons: Union City from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 28

  • JMCGH: Main Entrance from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • McNairy Co. News: Selmer from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 29

  • Henry Co. Medical Center: Paris from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Walmart: Humboldt from  12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 30

  • First Citizens National Bank: Oakland from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Walmart: South Jackson from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Walmart: Huntingdon from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 31

  • Food Rite: Dyer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Categories: Seen On 7
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts