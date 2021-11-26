LIFELINE blood drives for December 2021
LIFELINE Blood Services has released its list of upcoming blood drives for December.
This month’s locations and times include:
Dec. 1
- TCAT: Whiteville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- TVEC: Savannah from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 2
- FUMC: Paris from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Cash Saver: Huntingdon from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 3
- Food Giant: Parsons from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Centennial Bank: Trezevant from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Westover Elementary School: Huron from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 6
- Crockett Co. Courthouse: Alamo from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- FUMC: Lexington from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 7
- TCAT: Crump from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Adamsville Healthcare and Rehab: Adamsville from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Gibson Co. Courthouse: Trenton from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 8
- First Baptist Church: Somerville from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 10
- Jerry Ward Autoplex: Union City from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Save-A-Lot: Milan from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 13
- EW James & Sons: Martin from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Selmer Courthouse: Selmer from 12 p.m. 6 p.m.
Dec. 14
- McKenzie Banner Newspaper: McKenzie from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 15
- Tate Family Foods: Greenfield from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 16
- Christmas Blood Drive: Lifeline Blood Services from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 17
- Simmons Bank: Kenton from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Mulherin Family Pharmacy: Brownsville from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 20
- Bank of Halls: Halls from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m..
- EW James & Sons: Dresden from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 21
- Piggly Wiggly: Henderson from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lowe’s: Paris from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 22
- Walmart: Bolivar from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walmart: Milan from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Food Giant: Medina from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 23
- Food Rite: Newbern from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lowe’s: Savannah from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 27
- Save-A-Lot: Lexington from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- EW James & Sons: Union City from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Dec. 28
- JMCGH: Main Entrance from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- McNairy Co. News: Selmer from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 29
- Henry Co. Medical Center: Paris from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Walmart: Humboldt from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 30
- First Citizens National Bank: Oakland from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Walmart: South Jackson from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Walmart: Huntingdon from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 31
- Food Rite: Dyer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.