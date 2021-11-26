LIFELINE blood drives for December 2021

LIFELINE Blood Services has released its list of upcoming blood drives for December.

This month’s locations and times include:

Dec. 1

TCAT: Whiteville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TVEC: Savannah from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 2

FUMC: Paris from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cash Saver: Huntingdon from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 3

Food Giant: Parsons from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Centennial Bank: Trezevant from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Westover Elementary School: Huron from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 6

Crockett Co. Courthouse: Alamo from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

FUMC: Lexington from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 7

TCAT: Crump from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Adamsville Healthcare and Rehab: Adamsville from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Gibson Co. Courthouse: Trenton from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 8

First Baptist Church: Somerville from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 10

Jerry Ward Autoplex: Union City from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Save-A-Lot: Milan from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 13

EW James & Sons: Martin from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Selmer Courthouse: Selmer from 12 p.m. 6 p.m.

Dec. 14

McKenzie Banner Newspaper: McKenzie from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 15

Tate Family Foods: Greenfield from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 16

Christmas Blood Drive: Lifeline Blood Services from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 17

Simmons Bank: Kenton from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mulherin Family Pharmacy: Brownsville from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 20

Bank of Halls: Halls from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m..

EW James & Sons: Dresden from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 21

Piggly Wiggly: Henderson from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lowe’s: Paris from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 22

Walmart: Bolivar from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart: Milan from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Food Giant: Medina from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 23

Food Rite: Newbern from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lowe’s: Savannah from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 27

Save-A-Lot: Lexington from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

EW James & Sons: Union City from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 28

JMCGH: Main Entrance from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McNairy Co. News: Selmer from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 29

Henry Co. Medical Center: Paris from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Walmart: Humboldt from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 30

First Citizens National Bank: Oakland from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walmart: South Jackson from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Walmart: Huntingdon from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 31

Food Rite: Dyer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.